Connery's dementia battle

Sean Connery's widow, Micheline Roquebrune, has broken her silence following the movie star's death, opening up about his battle with dementia.

The 90-year-old former James Bond icon's peaceful death was confirmed by his family on Saturday, and now his artist wife has confirmed reports the Scottish actor was battling the degenerative condition.

"It was no life for him," she tells the Mail on Sunday. "It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly... He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.

"At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted."

Connery passed away at the couple's home in the Bahamas.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

