Entertainment  

Prince William beat COVID

Britain's Prince William battled COVID-19 in April, it has been reported.

According to The Sun newspaper, the 38-year-old royal fell ill with the virus shortly after his father, Prince Charles, announced his own diagnosis in March.

Editors at the publication noted that while William, the Duke of Cambridge, has yet to comment on the report, he told observers at one engagement after conquering the virus: "There were important things going on, and I didn't want to worry anyone."

However, a source told The Sun that the father-of-three was "hit pretty hard by the virus", and it "really knocked him for six."

After apparently being treated by Kensington Palace doctors, William followed government guidelines to isolate at his family's home in Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

But despite the virus, the duke still managed to carry out 14 telephone and video call engagements in April.

When contacted about the report, Kensington Palace declined to comment, but did not deny the claim.

