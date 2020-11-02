164996
Chrissy gets tat for lost baby

Chrissy Teigen has honored her late son Jack by getting his name tattooed on her wrist

On Saturday, the Bring The Funny star took to her Twitter page to share the inking with fans, just weeks after she and husband John Legend sadly announced they had suffered a pregnancy loss.

Chrissy was pregnant with a baby boy the couple had named Jack and, while the two continue to grieve, she revealed her new tattoo, without a caption, on her social media page.

She also recently wrote an essay, reflecting on Jack's passing, and revealed the reasons she chose to share her story and images from the hospital with fans.

"It didn't make sense to (John) at the time," she penned on Medium.com, "but I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle (wedding day), the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after (older kids) Luna and Miles (were born). And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

163947