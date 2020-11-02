Craig tribute to Connery

Photo: All rights reserved. Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sean Connery following the Scottish actor's death at 90.



The current 007 released a statement calling Connery "one of the true greats of cinema."



"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more," Craig writes. "He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.



"He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."



Connery was the original star of the James Bond film franchise, playing the superspy in 1962 movie Dr. No. He appeared in seven 007 films.



He passed away in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas.



Hugh Jackman and Salma Hayek have also paid tribute to the late movie legend.



The Australian star tweeted: "I grew up idolizing #Sean Connery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest in Peace."



Salma shared a black and white photo of Connery on Instagram and added: "It saddens me that today the legendary Sean Connery passed away. At least he lived to be 90. My heart goes out to his close ones. May he rest in peace."



And Sam Neill, who starred in The Hunt For Red October alongside Sean, added: "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power - that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor."



Meanwhile, Elton John took to Instagram to share his thoughts and prayers, writing: "A true screen legend" alongside a photo of the rocker and his husband David Furnish hanging out with Sean and his wife Micheline Roquebrune.



There have also been tributes from Elizabeth Hurley, Star Trek's George Takei, Antonio Banderas, and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who released a statement that reads: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond, whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - 'The name's Bond... James Bond' - he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.



"He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."



Connery was a bodybuilder, model, and milkman before he found fame as an actor, making his movie debut in 1954's Lilacs in the Spring. He went on to appear in a series of British TV roles and films until his big break in the Disney musical Darby O' Gill & the Little People in 1959. That led to an appearance in classic war movie The Longest Day and his Bond debut, both in 1962.



Outside his Bond film appearances, Connery also won acclaim for the movies The Hill, The Man Who Would Be King, Murder on the Orient Express, A Bridge Too Far, The First Great Train Robbery, The Hunt For Red October, The Rock, Highlander, and The Untouchables, for which he won an Oscar. He also teamed up with Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.