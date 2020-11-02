Gaga back in meat dress

Photo: Twitter

Lady Gaga has recreated her iconic meat dress outfit and strapped on other famous outfits to encourage fans to get out and vote in the U.S. election.



The Rain on Me hitmaker donned a new version of the fleshy raw beef gown, designed by Franc Fernandez, which she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards for a public service announcement on the How to Vote website.



"We're almost there, we need to talk," Gaga said in the PSA, which she shared on her Twitter account on Friday. "The government is not going away tomorrow and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you're gonna live, this is gonna be your home. I'm telling you no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote."



The singer switched between several iconic outfits as she spoke in the video, wearing the spiky metallic dress featured in her Monster Ball tour a decade ago, the sparkly bodysuit she performed in during her 2017 Super Bowl LI half-time show, the blue cut-out swimsuit from her Poker Face video, and more.



The new ad is the latest in a string of pro-voting announcements Gaga has made this week, with the singer posting an image of herself casting her ballot at a drop-box in California on Tuesday.



"Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness," she wrote in the caption to the video, in which she stepped out of her car and walked to the drop-box in shiny pink metallic knee-high platform boots.