Khloe isolated for 16 days

Khloe Kardashian isolated alone in her bedroom for 16 days as she battled Covid-19 in March.

The reality star went public with her health struggle in a teaser clip for Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and opened up further about her experience with the virus in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, also airing on Thursday.

Revealing she tested positive in March, Khloe added that her symptoms included vomiting, shaking, coughing, hot and cold flushes, and blinding headaches.

In a bid to protect the other members of her family, including her two-year-old daughter True, Khloe locked herself away in her bedroom until she finally tested negative for the coronavirus.

"I don't care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child, because I couldn't be around my daughter was the most heart-wrenching thing," Khloe explained.

The 36-year-old added that her battle with the virus was "super super scary" as the information that was coming out about Covid-19 at the time was so sparse.

