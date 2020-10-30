Khloe Kardashian isolated alone in her bedroom for 16 days as she battled Covid-19 in March.
The reality star went public with her health struggle in a teaser clip for Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and opened up further about her experience with the virus in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, also airing on Thursday.
Revealing she tested positive in March, Khloe added that her symptoms included vomiting, shaking, coughing, hot and cold flushes, and blinding headaches.
In a bid to protect the other members of her family, including her two-year-old daughter True, Khloe locked herself away in her bedroom until she finally tested negative for the coronavirus.
"I don't care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child, because I couldn't be around my daughter was the most heart-wrenching thing," Khloe explained.
The 36-year-old added that her battle with the virus was "super super scary" as the information that was coming out about Covid-19 at the time was so sparse.
Khloe isolated for 16 days
Khloe Kardashian isolated alone in her bedroom for 16 days as she battled Covid-19 in March.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Human remains identifiedVancouver - 9:52 am
- There may be more victimsNew Westminster - 9:44 am
- Forest spraying opposedPrince George - 9:41 am
- New BC gold rush?Barkerville - 9:37 am
- Taxi phone lines downPenticton - 9:20 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]