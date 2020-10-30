164607
160290
Entertainment  

Ariana's saucy new song

WENN - | Story: 314984

Ariana Grande has raised eyebrows with her new song 34+35, with fans quick to decipher the meaning of the song's cryptic title.

Shortly after Ariana dropped the new tune - taken from her new album Positions - her followers took to social media to point out that the sum of the two numbers adds up to 69.

"34+35 genuinely made me pause the song and process what she was saying i was like," one person wrote, while another added, "just found out what 34+35 is."

And Ariana also addressed the song title meaning in the outro for the tune, as she sings: "Means I wanna '69" with you / No s**t / Math class / Never was good."

Other raunchy lyrics in the tune include Ariana crooning: "Can you stay up all night? / F*** me 'til the daylight / Thirty-four, thirty-five."

Ariana dropped both 34+35 and Positions, her sixth studio album, on Friday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Jessie J reflects on ‘unhealthy love’ following Channing Tatum split

Showbiz
Jessie J is moving forward following her most recent split with on-off boyfriend Channing Tatum. The former couple first hooked up...
Chow Chow dog Windows error
Must Watch
Wasn’t expecting that…
It’s time for Coffee
Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- October 30, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings are already awesome. Make it better by scrolling...


164564
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161351


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162547



162259