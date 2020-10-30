Jeff Bridges is "appreciating my mortality" more, since being diagnosed with lymphoma.
The Oscar-winning actor went public with his cancer battle earlier this month, and shared an update with fans on his website on Thursday.
Posting a picture of himself hooked up to an IV, Jeff, 70, wrote alongside it: "This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness and gratitude & good old fashion love, & lots of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"
"This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I'm realizing if I have s**t to share, now's the time."
The Big Lebowski star concluded his post by sharing several things he wanted to shine a light on, encouraging people to "take care of our trees", and reminding fans once again that "we're all in this together."
Jeff Bridges talks mortality
