Producer faces sex charges

Hollywood producer David Guillod, who produced Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde and Netflix's Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Guillod was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an "evening meeting" on Oct. 21, officials from the Los Angeles Police Department said, as reported by the New York Post.

He was arrested on Wednesday while out on bail on prior sexual assault charges tied to four alleged attacks that occurred between 2012 and 2015 in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.

Following the initial charges, Guillod stepped down as chief executive of Primal Wave Entertainment in 2017 - shortly after Ted actress Jessica Barth publicly accused him of raping her five years earlier.

Guillod faces up to 21 years in prison if convicted of 11 felony charges, which include rape, kidnap for rape and rape of a drugged victim, prosecutors have said.

The embattled executive was being held at the Los Angeles Police Metropolitan Detention Center on $5 million bail. His defense attorney, Phillip Cohen, confirmed Guillod's arrest to the Los Angeles Times but couldn't provide further details.

