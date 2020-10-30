Hugh, Ryan feud for charity

Photo: All rights reserved. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are using their long-running funny feud for good, as part of a new charity campaign for American retailer Sam's Club.



The Wolverine star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of him facing off with the Deadpool actor on behalf of their respective brands, Laughing Man Coffee and Aviation American Gin.



"We're bringing our Feud to @samsclub. I only agreed to do this because it's for 2 great foundations," Jackman captioned the shot.



He added: "And, it's always an awesome day when I get to humiliate @vancityreynolds. More soon..."



In the footage, the two stare one another down, before turning their backs and pretending to be in a big huff.



The pair's friendly feud began when Ryan tried to convince his pal to play Marvel character Wolverine one more time for a future Deadpool movie, after Hugh announced 2017's Logan would be his last outing as the X-Men mutant. The two stars have since poked fun at and pulled pranks on each another in an ongoing series of hilarious social media skits.