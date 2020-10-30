164607
162604
Entertainment  

Hugh, Ryan feud for charity

WENN - | Story: 314980

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are using their long-running funny feud for good, as part of a new charity campaign for American retailer Sam's Club.

The Wolverine star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of him facing off with the Deadpool actor on behalf of their respective brands, Laughing Man Coffee and Aviation American Gin.

"We're bringing our Feud to @samsclub. I only agreed to do this because it's for 2 great foundations," Jackman captioned the shot.

He added: "And, it's always an awesome day when I get to humiliate @vancityreynolds. More soon..."

In the footage, the two stare one another down, before turning their backs and pretending to be in a big huff.

The pair's friendly feud began when Ryan tried to convince his pal to play Marvel character Wolverine one more time for a future Deadpool movie, after Hugh announced 2017's Logan would be his last outing as the X-Men mutant. The two stars have since poked fun at and pulled pranks on each another in an ongoing series of hilarious social media skits.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Jessie J reflects on ‘unhealthy love’ following Channing Tatum split

Showbiz
Jessie J is moving forward following her most recent split with on-off boyfriend Channing Tatum. The former couple first hooked up...
Chow Chow dog Windows error
Must Watch
Wasn’t expecting that…
It’s time for Coffee
Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- October 30, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings are already awesome. Make it better by scrolling...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162153


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


163835
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163239



163836