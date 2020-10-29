Brad splits with model

Photo: All rights reserved. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and model Nicole Poturalski have reportedly called time on their short-lived romance.



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was romantically linked to Nicole, known professionally as Nico Mary, in late August, as they were photographed jetting off on vacation together in the south of France.



But, following pictures last Friday of Nicole reunited with her 68-year-old German businessman husband Roland Mary - with whom she allegedly shares an open marriage - it has emerged that she and Brad have reportedly ended their relationship.



A source told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that the romance is "totally over" and added: "It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be."



The insider also revealed that the split happened "a while back."



Neither Brad nor Nicole, who is noted for bearing a striking resemblance to Pitt's superstar ex, Angelina Jolie, have commented publicly on the romance or the break-up.