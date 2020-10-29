163146
Depardieu case reopened

A rape investigation into allegations against French actor Gerard Depardieu is to be reopened after an accuser refiled her complaint.

His accuser, an actress in her 20s, filed a complaint against the 71-year-old with authorities in the French city of Aix-en-Provence, in 2018, accusing him of raping and assaulting her at his home in Paris in August of that year.

Depardieu denies all wrongdoing and prosecutors in Paris, who took up the investigation dropped the case in June 2019, citing a lack of evidence.

According to Agence France Presse, she has now refiled her claims, and a source close to the investigation told the news agency on Wednesday a formal decision has been taken to reopen the case, in accordance with French law. The decision was also confirmed by a judicial source.

The star's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP he had not been informed of the new probe, but referred to it a "non-event, as it is an automatic decision" that a magistrate be appointed to look into the accuser's claims.

The Cyrano de Bergerac star holds both French and Russian citizenship and is now officially resident in Russia after objecting to French tax policies and striking up a friendship with Vladimir Putin.

