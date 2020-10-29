The Hoff goes heavy metal

David Hasselhoff is planning a major musical comeback - as a heavy metal star.
The former Baywatch hunk, who became a big deal musically in mainland Europe in the 1980s, has partnered with Austrian duo CueStack on a new track, titled Through The Night.
CueStack are now calling on fans to help them complete a music video ahead of the track's release via crowdfunding site Kickstarter.
"We need your support with finishing the epic music video and documentary," a press release reads. "Head over to our Kickstarter campaign to become an important part of this project today."
The duo recorded the track with Hasselhoff in Vienna, Austria last year and filmed a music video in a day.
"We financed the entire project by ourselves until now, to avoid giving up any creative freedom when it comes to the song and music video," the rockers add. "The final mission: finishing the edit of the cinematic video that will accompany the song!
"To turn this dystopian retro sci-fi/cyberpunk vision into reality, a massive post-production effort is needed now, to extend these basic sets into cinematic, futuristic, living worlds!"
Hasselhoff teased his heavy metal dreams in 2019, telling German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur, "I'm doing some heavy metal songs on my new album. Why not?"
