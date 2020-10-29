Cameron Diaz is open to making a return to acting even though she's still happy with her decision to step away from the spotlight six years ago.
The actress's last big screen outing was in 2014, when she appeared as Miss Hannigan in the remake of Annie, and the star insists she's in no rush to step back in front of a camera again.
"I never say never to anything, first of all, but I feel really resolved," she told Naomi Campbell on her No Filter series. "I haven't made a movie since 2014. It's been a long time, it's been seven years or six years since I made a film. Girl, I am OK with that."
But while she's at peace with her decision, Diaz hasn't completely ruled out taking on another role some day.
"There's no part of me that's like, 'I gotta get in front of a camera!'" continued Diaz. "I don't feel that way, but that's not to say I won't some day. But I'm really resolved at where I'm at right now."
Diaz, who married Benji Madden in 2015, is more focused on family life these days, after welcoming daughter Raddix, earlier this year.
Will Cameron act again?
