Osbournes hit by fraudster

Sharon Osbourne was left fuming when she tried to pay for daughter Kelly's birthday gift, only to be told that both her and husband Ozzy's credit cards had been "maxed out" by a fraudster.



The 68-year-old presenter made the admission on Tuesday's episode of her U.S. chat show The Talk, as she told her fellow panelists about the incident.



"It's my Kelly's birthday today, I went out last night to pick up her gift," Sharon explained. "I give my credit card, and they come back and say, 'Do you have another credit card? It didn't go through.' I say, 'Just try it again' – still didn't go through. I hand them Ozzy's."



"Then, they come back and go, 'Do you have another one? It didn't go through.' Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card. I called through to the credit card company and they go, 'No, no, no, you're maxed out, so is Ozzy.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store.'"



When co-host Eve asked if it was fraud, Sharon answered, "Yeah" before adding that the credit card company is currently on the case and trying to work out all the fraudulent charges.