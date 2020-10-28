Blake and Gwen engaged

162805
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can't wait to tie the knot after confirming their engagement on Tuesday.

The country music star and former No Doubt frontwoman, who have been dogged by marriage rumors for years, announced the happy news via Instagram, with Gwen star sharing a photo of herself kissing her new fiance as she showed off her engagement ring.

Returning to the platform later in the evening, Blake responded to a message of congratulations from pastor Rick Warren, writing, "Thank you sir. We are extremely excited!"

Make Me Like You star Gwen retweeted her beau's tweet, adding, "@RickWarren we love u!! thank u!"

The musical pair got engaged in Oklahoma, where they have been spending time during the pandemic with Gwen's three sons who she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

In his own post announcing the engagement, Blake thanked his new fiancee for "saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The marriage will be the second for Stefani, who was wed to the Bush frontman from 2002 until they finalized their divorce in 2016. Meanwhile, it will be Blake's third trip down the aisle, after unions to Kaynette Williams and second wife Miranda Lambert.

