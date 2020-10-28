164896
160393
Entertainment  

Whitney classic's 1B views

WENN - | Story: 314727

The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love You cover has become the first 1990s track from a solo artist to hit one billion views on YouTube.

The power ballad was originally written and recorded by country queen Dolly Parton in 1973, but became Houston's signature song in 1992 after she released her version for the soundtrack of her movie The Bodyguard, in which she starred alongside Kevin Costner.

The tune topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart for 14 weeks and remains one of the bestselling singles of all time, with its accompanying video still averaging over 350,000 views per day, according to Variety.

The continued popularity of the promo has now helped Houston posthumously join YouTube's billion-views club, eight years after her death.

I Will Always Love You is only the fourth song from the 90s to achieve the feat on the video streaming platform, while it is the first from a solo artist to hit the milestone. Guns N' Roses' November Rain, Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana, and The Cranberries' Zombie are the other 90s tunes to land a billion views.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Happy Wednesday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kathy Hilton joins the Real Housewives
Showbiz
Paris Hilton’s mom is joining her sister, Kyle Richards, on...
Cattuesday- October 27, 2020
Galleries
A collection of awesome cat body art.


161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161974


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163258



163836