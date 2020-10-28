Sheeran UK's richest

Photo: All rights reserved. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has secured his position atop the Heat magazine's 2020 Rich List of Britain and Ireland's wealthiest stars under 30.



The singer-songwriter topped the countdown with an impressive $274 million fortune - $177 million above Harry Styles, who sits in second place with $97 million to his name.



Ed's earnings have increased by an estimated $52 million in the past 12 months, with the new dad the most played artist in the world with 9 million ticket sales for his recent, record-breaking Divide Tour and 150 million record sales to his name.



Meanwhile, Harry has also added around $52 million to his One Direction earnings since going solo, thanks to his U.S. chart-topping album Fine Line and single Watermelon Sugar in the past 12 months, plus a hit tour and lucrative Gucci promo deal.



His former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik also land in the top 10, at four, six, seven and nine, respectively. The X Factor U.K. winners Little Mix have also broken into the top five, with $71 million between the four band members.



Actress Emma Watson comes in at three, while model Cara Delevingne finishes in eighth place. Singer Sam Smith rounds out the top 10.