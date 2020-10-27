Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley appear nude as a couple facing relationship struggles in Rainsford's new video.
In the 10-minute Love Me Like You Hate Me - the new promo for the track released by actress Qualley's sister - the Hollywood stars pair up as lovers and in one clip, the actors are naked while kissing and getting intimate in bed.
The split screen video also features them as they perform an interpretative dance that "portrays the tenderness and toxicity of a relationship, presented from the dual, and at times conflicting, perspectives of a couple", according to a press release.
The video features choreography by the JA Collective and was produced by LaBeouf's frequent collaborator, performance artist Luke Turner. Argentine native Natasha Braier served as cinematographer.
LaBeouf previously showed off his movement skills in Sia's controversial Elastic Heart music video in 2015, while Qualley trained as a ballerina before breaking out into acting.
Shia strips down for video
