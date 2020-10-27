162805
Borat lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit filed by the estate of holocaust survivor Judith Dim Evans against Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has been dismissed.

Evans, who died this summer, was approached to talk about the Holocaust for what she thought was a serious documentary, with her conversation filmed in a synagogue in Georgia in January. However, she later discovered it was to be used in Sacha Baron Cohen's sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

"Upon learning after giving the interview that the movie was actually a comedy intended to mock the Holocaust and Jewish culture, Ms. Evans was horrified and upset," the lawsuit filed against Amazon Prime Video and Oak Springs Productions read.

After the lawsuit was filed in Georgia by Dim Evans' daughter Michelle Dim St. Pierre, a judge in the state rejected it. St. Pierre then withdrew the lawsuit.

Russell Smith, the lawyer for Amazon's streaming service, said in a statement following the rejection: "The lawsuit was dismissed, unconditionally. The lawsuit is over. Sacha Baron Cohen was deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with Judith Dim Evans, whose compassion and courage as a Holocaust survivor has touched the hearts of millions of people who have seen the film.

"Judith's life is a powerful rebuke to those who deny the Holocaust, and with this film and his activism, Sacha Baron Cohen will continue his advocacy to combat Holocaust denial around the world."

