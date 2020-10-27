Sam wants kids, but not yet

Photo: All rights reserved. Sam Smith

Sam Smith is hoping to start a family by the age of 35.



The 28-year-old singer, who is set to release new album Love Goes on Friday, opened up on their plans for parenthood in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, admitting they're giving themselves up until their mid-30s to make family plans.



"I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy," said the Diamonds star, who identifies as gender non-binary.



"I'm definitely going to do that at some point, but I've still got more in me. I've still got ambition. I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I'm ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It's an amazing feeling."



However, when it comes to finding love, Sam's not been so lucky, explaining: "I'm going to work my ass off until then (and) hopefully find a boyfriend – but they're absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London



"I've been searching all over the place," they confessed. "Honestly, I've been on the frontline now for a good three years, and it's exhausting."