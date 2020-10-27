Thieves hit Conan show

Photo: All rights reserved. Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien's talk show set has been burglarized, with thieves making off with several laptops and a wooden clapperboard.



The 57-year-old comedian had set up his show in Los Angeles' famous Largo at the Coronet nightclub, in a bid to help out the venue amid the coronavirus pandemic but, on Monday night's show, Conan revealed that the set had been targeted by robbers.



"Someone broke into our little theater and took some of our equipment," he began, before telling comedic sidekick Andy Richter: "We got robbed, Andy. Robbed!"



Referring to the fake audience members set up in the stands at the venue, Conan continued: "And whoever broke in here had to stare at 350 cardboard cutouts of exuberant fans in the eyes and say, 'Hey, don't mind me. I'm going to steal some s**t'."



Field producer Jason Chillemi added that the culprit stole several laptop computers, used to conduct interviews over Zoom, and the programme's wooden clapperboard - used to synchronise the picture and audio on the show.



"That's the lowest. I can't think of anything lower," Conan added. "Okay, the laptops - fine. (But) you took the slate? That's crazy."