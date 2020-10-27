162805
160290
Entertainment  

Rom-coms' 'terrible lie'

WENN - | Story: 314598

Hugh Grant would only revisit his hit film Notting Hill if the sequel poked fun at romantic comedies.

The actor portrayed an ordinary bookshop owner who falls in love with a global movie star, played by Julia Roberts, in the 1999 film and jokes that while the story has a happy ending, it offers up false expectations.

"I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended - really to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending."

He adds, "I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in (a) tug of love, floods of tears. Psychologically scarred forever. I'd love to do that film."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Britney Spears’ dad argues that her lawyer isn’t singer’s ‘exclusive voice’

Showbiz
Britney Spears' father Jamie has argued that her lawyer isn't the singer's "exclusive voice", and she should...
I have to restart my potatoes
Must Watch
The sheer panic.
Owner makes dog beep car horn
Must Watch
Beep!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.


162891
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


164194
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163258



163259