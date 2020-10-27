Rom-coms' 'terrible lie'

Photo: All rights reserved. Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant would only revisit his hit film Notting Hill if the sequel poked fun at romantic comedies.



The actor portrayed an ordinary bookshop owner who falls in love with a global movie star, played by Julia Roberts, in the 1999 film and jokes that while the story has a happy ending, it offers up false expectations.



"I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended - really to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending."



He adds, "I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in (a) tug of love, floods of tears. Psychologically scarred forever. I'd love to do that film."