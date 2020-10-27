162805
Garner: I'm not pregnant

Jennifer Garner's Halloween jack-o'-lantern snap had fans on Instagram totally confused - because they mistook the lockdown-themed carving for a pregnancy announcement.

The actress, 48, shared a shot of herself holding a pumpkin with tiny square windows and a large square door, inside of which sat another tiny smiling pumpkin.

"When you and your jack-o'-lantern share a vibe..." she penned, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Jennifer's message was lost in translation as some of her followers decided she was trying to convey a secret message to them, with one user writing: "I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second."

The Peppermint star replied to the comment, writing, "@officialmelrose STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES... Good grief, I didn't even see it, i just saw matching smiles."

It's not the first time Garner has had to combat baby rumours - in September, she replied to a follower's comment on one of her videos asking if she's expecting.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not - and never will be - pregnant," affirmed the Love, Simon star. "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have (I) gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story."

Jennifer shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, eight, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

