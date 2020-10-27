Jennifer Garner's Halloween jack-o'-lantern snap had fans on Instagram totally confused - because they mistook the lockdown-themed carving for a pregnancy announcement.
The actress, 48, shared a shot of herself holding a pumpkin with tiny square windows and a large square door, inside of which sat another tiny smiling pumpkin.
"When you and your jack-o'-lantern share a vibe..." she penned, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Jennifer's message was lost in translation as some of her followers decided she was trying to convey a secret message to them, with one user writing: "I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second."
The Peppermint star replied to the comment, writing, "@officialmelrose STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES... Good grief, I didn't even see it, i just saw matching smiles."
It's not the first time Garner has had to combat baby rumours - in September, she replied to a follower's comment on one of her videos asking if she's expecting.
"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not - and never will be - pregnant," affirmed the Love, Simon star. "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have (I) gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story."
Jennifer shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, eight, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
Garner: I'm not pregnant
Jennifer Garner's Halloween jack-o'-lantern snap had fans on Instagram totally confused - because they mistook the lockdown-themed carving for a pregnancy announcement.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Dine & dasher arrestedVernon - 9:15 am
- Kelowna flight exposureKelowna - 9:12 am
- Skittish on immigrationCanada - 9:11 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 9:09 am
- Sicamous crash clearedSicamous - 8:56 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]