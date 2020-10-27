163146
Ally Brooke fears she'll die a virgin.

The former Fifth Harmony star previously hit headlines when she revealed she is saving herself for her wedding night. But speaking to the New York Post's Page Six, Ally admitted she has some concerns about choosing to remain chaste.

"I pray to God like, 'Please don't let me die a virgin. Let me meet my husband before that happens to me and give me a few good years with him'," she said.

Explaining she wants to be married by the time she's 30, Ally, 27, added that she's had her fair share of temptations over the years.

"I mean it is a difficult road - especially being a young woman in the entertainment business, you're surrounded by attractive people," she noted. "I stop the temptation by killing the mood ... It's like seeing a nice purse in the mall. You really want to buy it, but you have to save your money. So you walk around the mall thinking about the purse.

"Oh, God... there were times when I was like, 'Lord give me the strength to make it through this.'"

