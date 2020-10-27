163427
164073
Entertainment  

Kanye wants to buy label

WENN - | Story: 314595

Kanye West has revealed plans to buy major record label Universal Music Group - worth an estimated $33 billion.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, the Gold Digger hitmaker opened up on his grievances with the label surrounding ownership of his master tapes.

According to Kanye, who claims to have a net worth of around $5 billion, he would rather buy the label outright than pay them to own his masters, calling the music industry "a treacherous place."

"At this point music loses me money. Of my $5 billion net worth, music is a negative $4 million," he says. "I was thinking about buying my masters, but I realized that's too small of a thought.

"I'm gonna buy Universal," insists the rapper, who is also running for presidency in November's (20) U.S. election. "They're only a $33 billion organization."

Kanye recently shared a clip of himself urinating on his Grammy Awards in protest of his deal with Universal, after publishing screenshots of his contract with Def Jam Music Group - a subsidiary of the label. The stunt led to critics, including LL Cool J, slamming him for being "disrespectful."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Britney Spears’ dad argues that her lawyer isn’t singer’s ‘exclusive voice’

Showbiz
Britney Spears' father Jamie has argued that her lawyer isn't the singer's "exclusive voice", and she should...
I have to restart my potatoes
Must Watch
The sheer panic.
Owner makes dog beep car horn
Must Watch
Beep!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.


162891
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162156


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


160972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162165



162890