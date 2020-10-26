163427
Van Halen rumours denied

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang has hit back at rumours he's replacing his late father in the new Van Halen lineup.

Following the 65-year-old Van Halen co-founder's death earlier this month, fans had been speculating that Wolfgang - currently the bassist for the band - could be taking over his dad's position as lead guitarist.

The rumours were furthered by a Facebook post on a Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page, which wrote that "there is a good strong possibility" of the job swap, and claimed to have information "from the VH camp" about the new lineup.

However, Wolfgang dismissed the speculation as a "s**tty lie" as he responded to a user called @MetalSludge sharing the Facebook post on Twitter.

"This is just a s**tty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times," he wrote. "Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this s**t is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."

The rumoured new formation of Van Halen shared on the fan page would see Sammy Hagar replace current lead David Lee Roth, with former bassist Michael Anthony stepping in to reprise his old role.

163836