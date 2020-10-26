Gene leaving California

164209
Rocker Gene Simmons is selling up in California and relocating to Washington because the tax rates have become "unacceptable."

The KISS star and his family have called Beverly Hills home for more than three decades, but he recently placed the expansive estate on the market for $22 million, just two months after putting a much smaller pad, in the Hollywood Hills, up for sale for $2.2 million.

Simmons explains he can no longer justify paying so much in state income tax, so he's moving on.

"California and Beverly Hills have been treating folks that create jobs badly and the tax rates are unacceptable," the bassist told The Wall Street Journal.

"I work hard and pay my taxes and I don't want to cry the Beverly Hills blues, but enough is enough."

Simmons plans to make his estate near Mount Rainier his new home base, as there is no state income tax in Washington.

The palatial property in Beverly Hills boasts seven bedrooms and bathrooms, a full-sized tennis court, a swimming pool with a 60-foot water slide, and enough parking for 35 cars.

Fans will be familiar with the home as it featured extensively on the musician's reality TV show, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, which ran for six years until 2012.

