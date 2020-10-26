164209
Mike Tyson debuts song

Boxing icon Mike Tyson is eying a knockout in the electronic dance music charts after debuting a new self-titled song.

The champion fighter is preparing to make his fight night comeback against Roy Jones, Jr. next month, and he's now created his own hype track with the help of Los Angeles-based group Tiki Lau.

On the tune, Tyson is featured boasting, "I've been the wildest, I've been the craziest, I've been the outrageous, the vicious, the most destructive fighter," while he also declares himself "an international warlord that'll strip your heart out", as the chorus repeatedly features him saying, "I'm Mike Tyson!"

The 54 year old even pokes fun at his infamous ear-biting incident in his 1997 fight with Evander Holyfield, quipping on the single, "Lend me your ears or I will eat them all!"

Tyson, who has previously dabbled in music, is rumoured to be considering using the track Mike Tyson as his walk-out song against Jones, Jr. when the two return to the ring for the highly-anticipated Frontline Battle on 28 November.

Jones last fought professionally in 2018, while Tyson hasn't hit the ring publicly in 15 years.

