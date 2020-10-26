J.Law's 'slumber parties'

Photo: All rights reserved. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence's husband Cooke Maroney knows to steer well clear when she hosts her weekly sleepovers with pals.



The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress spoke out during the latest episode of the Dear Media podcast Absolutely Not, revealing she and her friends have "slumber parties, like, once a week."



"I never know the end of the hangout," she laughed, admitting her most recent gathering took place on the day of the interview. "My friend came over and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest. He knows the drill."



The Dark Phoenix star continued: "My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time and then she got married when we were pretty young.



"I was, like, 24 and I was like, 'Well, I understand. It's going to change. You're going to get married,'" added the actress. "She was like, 'Oh, it's not.' And we still, to this day, she's been married for seven years, we love a girly slumber."



Jennifer has been spending the Covid-19 lockdown with art gallery boss Maroney, who she wed in October.