Duff expecting third child

Actress/singer Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby number three.

The Cheaper by the Dozen star and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, will welcome the new addition to their family next year.

They took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the exciting news, with Duff sharing a video clip of Koma embracing her from behind and rubbing her growing belly as they smiled for the camera.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Koma shared the same footage on his profile and joked about conceiving the baby during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Lol (laugh out loud) quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021," he wrote, tagging the location as, "Pregnantville."

Duff's fans and famous friends were quick to offer their well wishes, with new mom Lea Michele commenting, "Yes!!!! Congratulations!!" and Busy Philipps adding, "Woo!!! Congratulations mama!"

And actress Lindsay Price was thrilled to finally be able to celebrate the news publicly: "Yay!!!!! And whew. I'm so happy I don't have to hold that secret anymore."

The couple, which wed last December, already has daughter Banks, who turns two on Sunday, while Duff is also mom to eight-year-old son Luca, from her first marriage to Mike Comrie.

