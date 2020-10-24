163427
Entertainment  

Arnold's open heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling "fantastic" after a second open-heart surgery, two years after he last went under the knife.

The Terminator icon, 73, shared the health update with fans on Instagram on Friday, when he expressed his gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic, the renowned medical center in Ohio.

Schwarzenegger didn't detail when the surgery took place, but revealed he was already back on his feet as he posted a series of photos showing him exploring the city's historic monuments, as well as one of himself giving the camera the thumbs up from his hospital bed.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," he captioned the images.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"

The aging action man was flooded with messages of support from fans, friends, and family, including his son Patrick Schwarzenegger, who commented with a series of red heart emojis and added, "PLEASE DONT GO WORK OUT TODAY!!"

Arnold previously underwent a catheter valve replacement operation in Los Angeles in 2018, but earlier this year, recalled how complications during the procedure almost cost him his life as he shared an encouraging message about overcoming obstacles in a virtual commencement speech for the graduating Class of 2020.

