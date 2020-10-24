164209
Simon's new music show

Simon Cowell has reportedly teamed up with Oscar-winning movie boss Ron Howard to find 50 new singing sensations from across the U.S.

50 States to Stardom is set to feature a mini-documentary, focusing on each of America's regions, alongside a contest to find a musical star from each one.

America's Got Talent star Simon has partnered with Howard for the project, according to reports, with a Los Angeles TV source claiming the show will "mix the drama and winning format of what we see in competition, with the dramatic elements of contestants' home lives, struggles and experience."

"The show format will play out in the USA with a view to it becoming a global franchise," they added, according to Britain's Daily Star newspaper, with insiders confirming The X Factor mogul has handpicked a selection of judges for the format.

Howard, who directed hit movies including Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code, will team up with Cowell's production company Syco for the show, which comes after it was revealed by NBC bosses that America's Got Talent: The Champions will not be returning in January.

