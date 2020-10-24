Bieber documentary special

Photo: All rights reserved. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is giving fans a treat just before Halloween with a new documentary special.



The pop superstar has reteamed with bosses at YouTube Originals for Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, which will debut on the streaming platform on Oct. 30.



The 30-minute show follows the 26 year old as he adjusts to life during the coronavirus crisis, and is a follow-up to the Sorry singer's 10-episode docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which premiered in January with more than 32 million views in its first seven days on release - becoming the biggest YouTube Originals launch to date.



Next Chapter reunites Bieber with his Seasons director Michael D. Ratner, while the star's manager, Scooter Braun, returns as a co-executive producer.