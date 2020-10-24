163738
Rod seeks brawl settlement

Rod Stewart's lawyer is nearing a deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial relating to the rocker's New Year's Eve brawl with a hotel security guard in Florida.

The Maggie May singer and his son Sean were charged with simple battery following an alleged assault on Jessie Dixon, a member of the security team at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, where the Stewarts had been denied access to a private party.

They pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor counts in January, and during a pre-trial hearing this week, their legal representative revealed he was working on resolving the case.

During the online hearing, defence lawyer Guy Fronstin told Judge August Bonavita he was still discussing possible options with prosecutors.

"We have been in communication with the state. We are asking for one more rollover for pre-trial," he explained.

"All indications are this is going to resolve without a trial but there's still some work to be done on it."

The judge granted Fronstin's request for more time and set the next pre-trial hearing for 4 December.

Dixon has also filed a civil suit against the pair for damages.

