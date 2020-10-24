Lily quiet on West rumours

163738
Lily James made her first television appearance since hitting headlines worldwide with pictures of her kissing her married co-star Dominic West as she spoke to Jimmy Fallon on his U.S. talk show on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old actress had canceled a string of television interviews, on shows including The Graham Norton Show and America's Today show in America, following the emergence of the snaps. But interviewer Fallon stuck to the script and didn't ask Lily about the romance speculation as she appeared on the program, instead, asking questions about Mamma Mia! and the Netflix adaptation of Rebecca.

The British star looked somewhat nervous as she faced Fallon on the video interview, but smiled for the camera as she insisted she'd be up for starring in another Mamma Mia! movie, and also reflected on her own experiences with ghosts considering the dark undertones of Rebecca.

Lily's appearance on The Tonight Show came after she and Dominic, who star together in the upcoming Pursuit of Love, were accused of breaking strict Covid-19 rules when they were pictured riding together through Rome, Italy, on the same electric scooter.

"The law is quite clear - riding tandem on an e-scooter is forbidden," local councillor Stefano Marin told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "It's a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new COVID laws. You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance.

"Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all."

Representatives for Lily and Dominic have yet to comment on the councillor's allegation, or the pictures.

Following the publication of the cozy images with Lily, Dominic returned home to put on a united front with wife Catherine Fitzgerald, with the pair smiling and kissing for waiting journalists, as well as handing out a piece of paper on which they insisted they were still "very much together."

