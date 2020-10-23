Kim celebrates 40th bday

Photo: All rights reserved. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian celebrated turning 40 in style with a pre-pandemic surprise party on Wednesday's instalment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



While the star's big day with dampened by the COVID-19 crisis, she was treated to a lavish surprise party months prior by her famous family and closest pals, with the bash unfolding on the star's reality TV show.



"I think just, like, turning 40, I'm not freaking out or anything. It's definitely a realization, like, 'Holy s**t. I'm 40'," shared Kim. "I had all these, like, dreams and goals for my 40th birthday that can't come true. That's what I just keep thinking: 'Holy s**t. What happened? How did this happen? How did I get here?'."



The bash recreated elements from Kim's 10th birthday, as captured on film by late dad Robert, and featured a DJ, lavish cake and siblings Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Khloe as dancers with black leotards bow ties. Family and friends were in attendance, including Kim's husband Kanye West.



Although the party took place earlier this year, Kim still celebrated her special day this week, with several flower bouquets and arrangements, which she shared on her social media pages. Her family also shared tributes, with mom Kris Jenner leading with a gallery of throwback snaps.



"Happy Birthday to my Kimberly!!! You are such a beautiful soul and an amazing human being," penned the mom-of-six. "I thank God every day for you and for choosing me to be your Mom



"Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make. I love you so so much, it's impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do."



"Happy birthday Keeks," added Khloe."My entire life, you've always been someone that I have admired. Still do and always will... I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated!



"Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me. Until the end of time, I love you," she added, as Kourtney shared a gallery of snaps on her Instagram stories.



"Happy Birthday to my wonderful sister," wrote model Kendall on her own Instagram Stories, with Kylie writing, "happy birthday... love u forever and ever sister," alongside a photo of the pair.