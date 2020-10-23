Rock veteran David Crosby's family members attacked him for comments he made about Eddie Van Halen following the guitar great's death earlier this month.
The Crosby, Stills & Nash star dismissed the Van Halen rocker by saying "Meh" when a fan asked him for his thoughts on the Jump hitmaker after his passing from cancer and later tried to explain his "not cool" comment by telling social media followers he had forgotten Eddie had died, and perhaps should have said nothing.
Crosby has now returned to Twitter to explain he has truly learned the error of his ways, thanks to members of his family.
"I am reliably informed by the younger members of my family that I am an old idiot and Van Halen was one of the (best) guitarists to have ever lived," he wrote.
"He was an amazing guitarist but I didn't know that. Truth is I never ever listened to that band so I was completely ignorant. No insult intended. I never listened to any of the big pop rock bands. I didn't even own a Led Zep record and they could write."
That remark drew comments from Led Zeppelin fans, with one asking, "How could you not own a Zeppelin album?" Crosby replied, "Really in hindsight I don't understand it but..."
Crosby regrets Eddie dis
