Kate splits with Goody

Photo: All rights reserved. Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace have reportedly called time on their nine-month relationship.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the 47-year-old actress is back on the market after splitting from the 23-year-old comedian. The publication reported that 23-year-old Goody, who had moved into Kate's Los Angeles home during the coronavirus lockdown, has returned to Canada following the break-up.



Additionally, Kate has unfollowed her former love on Instagram - although he is still following her.



Kate - who has a penchant for younger lovers - first sparked rumors of a romance with Goody back in January, and the pair went public with their relationship in June as they declared their love for one another on social media.



The Pearl Harbour actress, who split from husband Len Wiseman in 2015, has previously dated Ariana Grande's former fiance Pete Davidson and British comedian Jack Whitehall.