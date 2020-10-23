Original Snow White dies

Photo: All rights reserved.

Marge Champion, the dancer and actress who inspired the look for Disney's Snow White, has died, aged 101.



She served as the model for the iconic character.



Her death, on Wednesday, has been confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by dance instructor Pierre Dulaine.



She was just 14 when Disney bosses paid her $10 -per-day to pose for animators creating Snow White for the 1937 film Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs.



She went on to star in a series of MGM musicals, alongside her dance partner and husband Gower Champion, in the 1950s, including Showboat and Three for the Show.