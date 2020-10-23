Miley found self after fire

Photo: All rights reserved. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus may have lost her house to the Californian wildfires in 2018 - but she found herself in the aftermath.



The 27-year-old's abode, which she shared with then-husband Liam Hemsworth, perished in the blazes that swept the state back in November 2018 and, in a note to fans on Instagram on Thursday, as she announced the 27 November release date of her upcoming album Plastic Hearts, Miley explained that the tragedy led to her taking a long, hard look at her life.



"If you're reading this, know that I f***ing love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago," she began. "Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f***ing life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished, it was ALL erased. Including most of the music's relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed."



"Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn't let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes," Miley continued.



"Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my 'story' (each record being continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing."



Miley added that the time in her life would probably be a chapter called 'The Beginning', and said that "usually when something is over we called it 'The End'," but concluded: "It was far from that."



"In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC," she finished.