Elton John has landed his very own Barbie doll.
The singer-songwriter partnered with toymakers at Mattel to create a blonde Barbie with accessories including a purple bowler hat, pink sunglasses, and a bomber jacket with a sparkling 'Elton' across the front.
The new figure, part of Mattel's Gold Label of Barbies collection, was created to mark the 45th anniversary of Elton's historic October, 1975 concerts at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. A photo from the two shows, featuring the star dressed in a customised Dodgers uniform, appears on the front of the packaging.
"Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor," Elton said in a statement. "I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."
Elton inspires new Barbie
