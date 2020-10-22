Fight over Kylie's knickers

Photo: All rights reserved. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has reached a settlement with a lace production company who accused her of stealing designs for a lingerie line.



The reality star and her sister Kendall had been accused of infringing upon copyright Klauber Bros owns on one of its designs, which they went on to use in their underwear collection.



According to the organization, Kylie Thong Panties used one of Klauber's lace patterns on its waistband, while a lacy garment from the siblings' Kylie + Kendall lingerie line is also said to have replicated a design.



However, court documents obtained by The Blast show that Klauber Bros have now informed the judge that they are dismissing all claims against Kylie.



"PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiff Klauber Brothers, Inc. has reached a settlement agreement as to the claims against Defendants The Kylie Shop, Inc. and Kylie Jenner, Inc," the documents state.



After 45 days needed to execute the official documents, the dispute with Kylie will be over.



But the lawsuit against Kendall is still going forward, with Kylie managing to hash out a deal before having to go to mediation on the matter.