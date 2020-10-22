Daniel Craig is the actor who's spent the most time topless in his movies, according to a new countdown published online.
In the findings shared by website BingoSites.net, the hunky James Bond star topped the list of male actors with a combined 1,278 seconds of topless antics - followed closely by Sylvester Stallone with 1,117 seconds and Matthew McConaughey with 1,026 seconds.
When it comes to underwear scenes in general, however, Cameron Diaz comes out on top with a combined 1,466 seconds - beating closest rivals Salma Hayek (1,108 seconds) and Charlize Theron (957 seconds) by a wide margin.
Women also spend more time nude than men onscreen overall, with Eva Green racking up a total 1,730 seconds (nearly 30 minutes) - the highest of any actress - and Ewan McGregor topping the ranking of male actors with 1,103 seconds (or 18 minutes) of scenes showing him naked.
Craig tops shirtless list
