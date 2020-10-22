Huffman wants passport

Photo: The Canadian Press Felicity Huffman

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is fighting for the return of her passport, which was taken from her so she couldn't flee while she was facing conviction for her role in the U.S. college admissions scandal.



The actress was found guilty of using bribes to try and land her daughter a spot at a top university and spent two weeks behind bars last year.



She has also completed her court-ordered 250 hours of community service and now her lawyers are demanding the return of her passport, which they claim is still in the hands of officials at the probation department.



Legal papers, obtained by TMZ, reveal Huffman will complete her supervised release before the end of the month and will be free to travel out of the country again for work or pleasure.