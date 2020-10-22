Leto back as The Joker

Photo: All rights reserved. Jared Leto

Jared Leto will reprise his role as The Joker for Zack Snyder's Justice League series.



The filmmaker is currently re-editing the 2019 blockbuster he was forced to hand over to Joss Whedon, following a family drama, into a four-part series for HBO Max in 2021. Snyder has also called back Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard to shoot extra scenes, and The Hollywood Reporter sources reveal Leto will join them - in character as his DC Comics supervillain from 2016's Suicide Squad.



It is not clear how big Leto's role will be in 'The Snyder Cut' as he didn't feature at all in the Justice League film.



Snyder's fans sparked interest in his Justice League edit after it became clear Whedon's take on his film differed greatly from his vision and they started a campaign to get the director in the editing suite.



HBO Max bosses confirmed in May that they would release the movie next year (21), and it has since become a four-episode event series.



