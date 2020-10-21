'I don't want to be 20 cent'

Photo: All rights reserved. Starz FYC 2019 â€” Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide

50 Cent has doubled down on his criticism of Democratic nominee Joe Biden's proposed tax policy.



On Tuesday, the rapper, real name Curtis James Jackson III, shared a recording of a Fox News broadcast story about his reaction to the numbers, after he shocked fans by voicing his support for Donald Trump in an earlier post.



Highlighted in the clip was a tweet from Trump adviser Katrina Pierson, who wrote, "I guess 50 cent don't want to end up 20 cent" - with the In da Club star agreeing in his own post.



"Yeah, i don't want to be 20cent. 62 (per cent) is a very, very, bad idea. i don't like it !" he wrote, before plugging ABC's For Life and the Starz mobile app.



Shortly afterward, the hitmaker returned to share another image online of himself smiling, seemingly to boast about his wealth, with the caption: "I just remembered i'm bankrupt, so i'm looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL (laugh out loud)."



He added hashtags referencing two brands of liquor that he owns in addition to being a musician, businessman, actor and producer.



50 Cent stunned fans by revealing he's endorsing Trump for another term, despite previously criticizing the U.S. leader over his response to the nation's coronavirus issues.



"WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP)...," he wrote on social media on Monday, along with a graphic showing Biden's tax proposal from TV news show Power Lunch on CNBC. "I don't care Trump doesn't like black people 62 per cent are you out of ya f**king mind."