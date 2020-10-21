162805
162627
Entertainment  

Quibi app to shut down

WENN - | Story: 314098

Movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile streaming service, Quibi, is shutting down, six months after it launched with original series and films featuring Anna Kendrick and Sophie Turner.

Katzenberg and his partner Meg Whitman are expected to confirm their decision to wind down the short-form video service this week after speaking with investors, according to Deadline.

The service launched in April just after COVID-19 shut down Hollywood.

Initial pay-to-view items on the service included projects directed by heavyweights Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, and Antoine Fuqua, while Kendrick's series Dummy and Kiefer Sutherland's remake of The Fugitive became quick hits. The service also produced the Emmy-winning series #FreeRayshawn.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Expectations vs. Reality

Galleries
When reality isn’t quite as sweet as the expectation.
Expectations vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
If golf and soccer switched announcers
Must Watch
John Crist imagines what it would be like if golf and soccer...
Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split
Showbiz
Jessie J has confirmed she's ended her on-off relationship...


161320
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162891


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163258



162942
163836