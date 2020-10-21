Quibi app to shut down

Photo: All rights reserved. NHMCâ€™s 2020 Impact Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.

Movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile streaming service, Quibi, is shutting down, six months after it launched with original series and films featuring Anna Kendrick and Sophie Turner.



Katzenberg and his partner Meg Whitman are expected to confirm their decision to wind down the short-form video service this week after speaking with investors, according to Deadline.



The service launched in April just after COVID-19 shut down Hollywood.



Initial pay-to-view items on the service included projects directed by heavyweights Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, and Antoine Fuqua, while Kendrick's series Dummy and Kiefer Sutherland's remake of The Fugitive became quick hits. The service also produced the Emmy-winning series #FreeRayshawn.