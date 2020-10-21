Kanye blows $12M on bid

Photo: All rights reserved. Kanye West

Kanye West blew about $3 million of his own money on his faltering presidential campaign in September.



The Gold Digger hitmaker stunned fans over the summer by announcing his candidacy as the leader of the 'Birthday Party' but has only qualified for the ballot in 12 states and barely registered in the polls.



However, according to Federal Election Commission reports seen by New York magazine journalist Ben Jacobs, the rapper is still spending millions of dollars of his own money on his bid for The White House after struggling to solicit donations.



"Kanye West just filed his FEC report for September. He spent another $3 million of his own money while raising $2,782," the journalist tweeted.



The new filing brings his total spending to almost $12 million in total, as Jacobs described, writing: "Kanye West has now put in nearly $12 million to his presidential campaign with an overnight contribution after his FEC report dropped.



"West has loaned his campaign $9.76 million and contributed $2.11 million to it. His campaign has raised $17,635 from donors."



The hip-hop star's filings show the bulk of his election spending was paid to Fortified Consulting, which according to Jacobs is a Republican Party linked political strategy firm.



The musician has come under fire from Democratic Party figures, who have accused him of acting as a "spoiler candidate" in an attempt to draw younger Black voters away from their candidate, Joe Biden, in key states during his election fight with U.S. President Donald Trump.