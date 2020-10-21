Celebs to mark Petty's 70th

Photo: Contributed Tom Petty

Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, Beck, and Lenny Kravitz are joining forces with a group of A-listers to celebrate Tom Petty's 70th birthday as part of a livestream event on Friday.



The quartet will team up with Norah Jones, Eddie Vedder, Chris Stapleton, The Killers, Foo Fighters, and Jackson Browne, among others, for the 2020 Tom Petty Birthday Bash.



The annual event has been held in Petty's native Gainesville, Florida since 2017, the year of the star's death, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year's festivities will be held virtually to mark what would have been the rocker's 70th on Tuesday.



The five-hour event will feature performances, testimonials and tributes, while the highlight will be "a special performance" by Petty's longtime Heartbreakers bandmates Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell.



Fans will be able to check in at https://www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic or tune in to listen to the audio via Sirius XM's Tom Petty Radio channel.



The event will raise awareness and funds for the Save Our Stages campaign, created to help independent music venues survive the COVID-19 shutdown.